Meet the Real Estate Dolls: 'We’re Big Ass Trans Women From South Texas'

Real Estate duo Miss Jamie Zapata and Kasandra Alicea went viral on social media in 2025 after showcasing luxurious homes as themselves: “Big ass trans women from South Texas.” Their content has raked in millions of views and people especially connected with them because they called themselves “The Real Estate Dolls.” The two are using their newfound virality to fight transphobia. "A lot of people wonder: 'Why do you always have to say you're trans?,'” Miss Jaime told Latino USA. “Because it matters to the people who are underrepresented.”

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

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