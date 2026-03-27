Maria Grever: Remembering the Musical Genius You Didn’t Know You Knew

In 1916, a Mexican composer named Maria Grever moved to New York City with her two kids. She went on to write about 1,000 songs until her death in 1951. She composed numerous top charting hits, scored for the big movie houses, wrote operas and Broadway musicals. One of her biggest hits from 1934 received a Grammy and yet many have never heard her name. Maria Grever the person is a mystery, making her one of the most famous unknowns in music history. Join us on a quest to find out everything we can about this prolific composer and why it’s important to remember the women who came before us.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

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