Lost in Queer Translation: From Gay Slurs to Colombian Slang

When Andrés tried translating Colombian slang to his American boyfriend, he stumbled into a deeper question: what do these words really mean?

In this episode, Andrés traces the roots of everyday slang in Colombian Spanish used not only by the queer community, but by the public at large.

What he finds reveals more about his queerness and culture than he thought.

In this story, he brings us the painful, often overlooked history behind a few words that he has been using both in his home country and here in the U.S.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

