Latinas Take Over 'Love Island USA': Bringing 'Real' to Reality TV

Latinas took over the latest season of "Love Island USA" and one won the hearts of millions: “Amaya Papaya.” The massively popular show had many Latina contestants, some found love, and others found themselves in hot water after resurfaced problematic social media posts went viral for the wrong reasons. The cast just finished taping the reunion, which drops Aug. 25, so for this episode we bring three Latina culture thinkers and writers for a reality TV must-listen. We’ll talk about gender roles, representation, and get political about the racial politics of the dating show.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

