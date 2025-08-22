Latino USALatino USA

Latinas and The Ancient Power of Intuition

View descriptionShare

Light your candles and schedule your limpia because today's episode is all about the power of intuition. First, we talk to scientist Galang Lufityanto about his research into intuitive decision-making. Then, we head to the Brooklyn Brujería festival and learn about how intuition has been part of a growing Latina feminist movement. Finally, we learn about Reporter Cindy Rodriguez’s journey to embracing her intuition through her relationship with her mother.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode. 

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

  • Facebook
  • X (Twitter)
  • WhatsApp
  • Email
  • Download

In 1 playlist(s)

  1. Latino USA

    585 clip(s)

Latino USA

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S. centering Latino storie 
Social links
Follow podcast
Recent clips
Browse 595 clip(s)