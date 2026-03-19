“It Was Time”: Dolores Huerta’s First Interview After “Devastating” Cesar Chavez Expose

For decades, Cesar Chavez's name has been synonymous with workers’ rights. School buildings and streets bear his name. Alongside Chavez always stood Dolores Huerta. She’s a co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association and together they led a movement that profoundly transformed working conditions for farmworkers in the U.S.

Now, Dolores speaks to Latino USA about being sexually assaulted by Cesar Chavez in her first interview after the New York Times revealed allegations of abuse of young victims, including minors, and the sacrifice she felt she had to make for the well-being of the movement.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

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