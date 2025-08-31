Is The Addams Family Latino?: Luis Guzmán On Manhood, Politics, And Embracing Weirdness

Is the Addams family Latino?

Maria Hinojosa embarks on a quest to unravel this mystery. She interviews actor Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez Addams in the hit Netflix show “Wednesday,” to discuss his character, the family values in the show and to get answers about the true origin of this iconic family.

They also discuss Luis’ upbringing in New York City, why Latino men shifted toward the right in the 2024 US elections, Guzmán’s relationship with Bad Bunny and how the Addams family and their weirdness is also our own.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

