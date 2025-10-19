Girlhood and Grit: A Stockton Teen Fights In and Out of the Ring

A collage of girlhood and grit.

Born and raised in Stockton, California, 15-year-old Faith Gomez is starting to make a name for herself in the amateur boxing world. A Latina with no big sponsors or fancy gym, Faith trains out of her garage with her father. Her battles don't just take place inside of the ring, as this teenager is fighting stereotypes and the pressures of growing up. Producer Adreanna Rodriguez —who was born and raised in Stockton— brings this coming of age story about a teen juggling school and the grind of becoming a boxing champion… all while giggling and showing off her Hello Kitty stuffies.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

