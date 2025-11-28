Get to Know Adelita Grijalva: She Wants the Epstein Files Out and a Progressive Democratic Party In

Adelita Grijalva, the first Latina –and first Chicana– to represent Arizona in Congress was sworn into office… finally. She was the deciding vote pushing for the release of the Epstein files. The Tucson native was an outspoken leader on a school board and longtime civil servant before winning a special election to fill her late father’s seat, Raul Grijalva. She says her progressive values align with his. Congresswoman Grijalva spoke to us about her upbringing and her future in a party where “Democrats being a watered down version of Republicans is not gonna cut it for the American people. Not the people that I've been talking to.”

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

