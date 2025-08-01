FCC Commissioner Gomez Sounds the Alarm on the White House Trying to 'Control Everything'

In a chilling interview, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez is sounding the alarm about government censorship, the Trump administration’s attacks on the First Amendment and what this means for the rights of all Americans.

In this episode, Gomez sits down with host Maria Hinojosa to talk about how the federal government is pressuring media companies to bend to its will, how growing up in Colombia shaped her into the woman she is, and why she’s willing to fight for Democracy, even if it means losing her job at the FCC.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.