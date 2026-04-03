'Death by a Thousand Cuts': The Crackdown of DACA Under Trump

Once a protected group of immigrants, people with DACA are now being detained and deported under the Trump administration. More than half a million people brought to the U.S. as children have gone through the rigorous process to get this protected status over the last 14 years, so what’s happening to their status now? We bring you the latest from NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo and take a look back at the program’s history with organizer Neidi Dominguez, who helped make DACA a reality under the Obama administration.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Want to support our independent journalism? Join Futuro+ for exclusive episodes, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chisme on Latino USA and all our podcasts.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.