'Cuba Is Next': U.S. Sanctions and the New Economy of Survival

Shortages of food, fuel, and basic goods are deepening the crisis in Cuba. For many families living on the island, survival now depends on an outside connection. In Miami, an entire economy has sprung up, with people sending packages of food, medicine, and even motorcycles, trying to fill the gap, while Trump keeps saying that “Cuba is next.” Latino USA’s Peniley Ramirez takes us to South Florida to understand how this economy of survival works, why this moment feels worse than anything Cubans have dealt with in recent decades, and, with the U.S. midterms approaching, what is up next for the island and the people living there.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

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