Chisme: Intergenerational Bonding Over Gossip

Chisme is the Spanish word for gossip. It happens when you speak about someone in their absence, sharing information that’s supposed to be private and not necessarily factual. But foremost, it is an ancestral tongue that has connected and bonded Latinos for generations.

In this episode of Latino USA, producers Monica Morales-Garcia and Elisa Baena travel deep into a chismosa’s universe with the help of chisme experts from reality TV, entertainment news and academia. Follow them on this journey to understand why chisme is so central in the lives of Latinas and Latinos.

This episode aired originally in April of 2022.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

