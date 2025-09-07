Camino a Colombia: A Colombian-American Returns to the Motherland, Reflecting on Latina Identity, Immigration, and the Meaning of Home

In this intimate reflection, Colombian-American producer Tasha Sandoval takes listeners with her as she returns to her native Colombia, after a lifetime of living in the United States, first as a Latina immigrant and then as a US citizen. For a few years, Tasha has had a growing desire: to find out what life would be like if she relocated to the country her parents left, her homeland. And she’s not the only one–Latin American diasporas in the U.S., including many U.S.-born Latinos, are seeking connections to their ancestral homelands. Tasha takes us on her journey as she tries to answer a question: What happens when you are willing to return home?

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

