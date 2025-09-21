Bad Bunny's Residency in Puerto Rico Proves He’s El Rey Del Pop (Con Reguetón y Dembow)

Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico reveals grown-up Benito, an evolved artist whose love for his homeland shines through in everything he does. So let’s talk about his shows!

Together in San Juan (a 6 millas de la casita de Benito) Alana Casanova-Burgess, Ezequiel Rodríguez Andino, Laura Pérez, and Maria Garcia share their reflections on the residency and Bad Bunny’s evolution from trapero to joyous salsero.

You have to listen to this conversation from the team behind La Brega’s new season which will be all about Puerto Rico campeones, and Bad Bunny, obvio, as one of our biggest campeones.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.