An ICE Raid at a Carwash and a New Tool Mapping the Terror in California

Candido was working at a car wash when ICE agents pulled up in white vans, blocked all the entrances, and took him and his coworkers. The agents collected their phones but didn’t notice Candido’s Apple Watch right away. He used it to call his family, who otherwise wouldn't have known what happened to him.

We hear his story, and then, Maria Hinojosa speaks with Cal Matters investigative reporter Sergio Olmos about a new tool that exposes ICE’s targeted strategy of terror against Latinos in California.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

