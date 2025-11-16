Actor Raúl Castillo Talks HBO’s Task, Staying Grounded in Hollywood, and His Respect for Matriarchs

Actor Raúl Castillo joins us at the kitchen table. Literally. He goes to Latino USA host Maria Hinojosa’s home to share chips and homemade guacamole. Since his last visit on the show five years ago, a lot has changed for Raúl. He’s gotten married, filmed one of the darkest scenes of his career on HBO’s Task, and will soon join the cast of The Walking Dead. But there are things that remain the same: Raúl’s respect for matriarchs, his rootedness in community and his moral compass.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

