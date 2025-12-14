A Teen’s Detention Diary and the Man Who Helped Share It With the World

D. Esperanza is 14 years old. After traveling with his cousins from Honduras, he is held in the horrors of U.S. detention in Texas. For five months, while there, D. kept a journal of poems, drawings. It’s his memory of survival. Months later, Geraldo Iván Morales found the journal, about to be trashed. Now, D. and Gerardo are coauthors of "Detained," a book based on D.’s journal. This is their story.

