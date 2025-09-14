A Summer Break That Wasn't: American Kids Living in Fear of ICE

There are more than 4 million American kids with at least one undocumented parent, and their summer break this year was unlike any other. They told us things like: “My family's worried when they go outside because of ICE,” or “I dreamed about the police coming to our house and they got our parents.”

As increasingly aggressive ICE raids sweep the country, Latino USA follows the stories of young Latinos with undocumented parents navigating the quiet hopes, joys and challenges of summer vacation. They do this in a stark new immigration reality in which fear, uncertainty and the looming threat of family separation now shape even the smallest details of everyday life.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.