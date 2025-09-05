9/11: The Day That Forever Changed U.S. Immigration Policy

The 9/11 terrorist attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead and it traumatized the nation. It also reshaped U.S. immigration policy forever. Today, as the Trump administration targets non-citizens in unprecedented ways, we revisit some of the major changes and events that over the past 20 years altered the U.S. stance towards immigrants through the lens of this one catastrophic day.

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Follow the show to get every episode.

Follow us on TikTok and YouTube. Subscribe to our newsletter.

This episode originally aired in 2021.