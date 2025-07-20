Latino USALatino USA

What Our Favorite Telenovela Villain Reveals About Human Evolution

In this episode, our Executive Editor Maria Garcia reflects on the legacy of Soraya Montenegro, her favorite telenovela villain of all time. Maria explores what Soraya’s legacy reveals about being labeled an evil woman, and even, human evolution. 

Latino USA is the longest-running news and culture radio program in the U.S., centering Latino stories and hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa. 

