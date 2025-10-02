Maria Hinojosa: Visibility, Dignity, & La Verdad ✊🏽

Honey sits down with the legendary Maria Hinojosa - an award-winning journalist whose career began in 1993 with one clear mission: to make Latinos visible. From her early days in radio to founding Futuro Media and leading Latino USA, Maria has spent decades amplifying our stories and holding power accountable.

Maria opens up about her fight to ensure the current administration doesn’t silence her voice or her initiatives, why she and Futuro Media reject terms like “minority” and “illegal,” and why she’s calling on Latino journalists to take responsibility for how they represent our community in the news. As she reminds us, “Basic due process is being tested on our backs!”

But it’s not all heavy they also share laughs about life with her Dominican husband, how she keeps herself fit and grounded, and the passion that continues to drive her work. This episode is both a masterclass in journalism and a powerful reminder of what it means to fight for visibility, dignity, and truth. ✊🏽✨