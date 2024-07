Description

Big day at Dolphins camp! Tua Tagovailoa is reported to have a new contract with your Miami Dolphins, and he had a monster day on the field. We’ll break down his performance, the big plays from Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane, and River Cracraft. Plus, the growth showing on the OL, the defensive standouts, extra points and soundbites from Mike McDaniel, Kendall Fuller, Anthony walker Jr. and so much more!