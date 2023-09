Description

It’s a football Friday and Travis is getting you the last word on Dolphins-Chargers and the weekend ahead in the world of football. We’ll cover Mike McDaniel’s Friday news conference, we’ll hear from the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones, Travis will talk with Kader Kohou and Rob Hunt, and Kyle Crabbs from Locked On Dolphins brings us home with a preview of the Week 2 slate in college football.