Description

We have a busy show as we heard from Mike McDaniel and previewed the Dolphins season with Brett Kollmann and E.J. Snyder from the Bootleg Football Podcast. Plus, Alec Ingold gets a three-year extension — we’ll hear from the Miami fullback as well as one of the men he blocks for (RB Raheem Mostert) and his current and former college teammates, LB Andrew Van Ginkel.