Description

Day 2 is in the books and Travis is back at the mic to tell you what happened from clock in to quittin’ time. The Dolphins defense got after it again — we’ll discuss the Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker combination, the pass rush getting home led by Emmanuel Ogbah, and an interview with standout performer, Quinton Bell. Plus, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t participate today, but Mike White stepped up in his absence, and gave us some of the best insight you’ll hear on what makes Tua great.