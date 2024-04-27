Drive Time with Travis WingfieldDrive Time with Travis Wingfield

Drive Time: The Jaylen Wright and Mohamed Kamara Episode

Day 3 is a wrap and we’re taking a look today at the first two picks of the third day for your Miami Dolphins. Travis examines the tape, the fit, and the advanced metrics from RB Jaylen Wright and OLB Mo Kamara. Plus, we hear from those two players, Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, and discuss the draft as a whole, the immediate impact vs. long-term planning concept and so much more. We’ll also provide a note on Malik Washington, Patrick McMorris and Taj Washington — the full breakdown on those players will be available on the next episode of Drive Time.
