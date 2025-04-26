Drive Time with Travis WingfieldDrive Time with Travis Wingfield

Drive Time: Jonah Savaiinaea Breakdown and Kenneth Grant Interview

View descriptionShare
Travis is breaking down every angle of night two of the 2025 Draft. The Dolphins move up and get their guy - OG Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona. Travis will break down his film and fit with the Dolphins, and why this offseason could be the answer to some of the late-season questions that folks have asked about Miami. Plus, sound from Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, and Kenneth Grant is here! Travis has an exclusive one-one-one with the 13th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and the new big man in the middle for Miami.
  • Facebook
  • X (Twitter)
  • WhatsApp
  • Email
  • Download

In 1 playlist(s)

  1. Drive Time with Travis Wingfield

    1,042 clip(s)

Drive Time with Travis Wingfield

Analysis, film study and news. Travis Wingfield delivers the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins cover 
Social links
Follow podcast
Recent clips
Browse 1,042 clip(s)