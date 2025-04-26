Drive Time: Jonah Savaiinaea Breakdown and Kenneth Grant Interview

Description

Travis is breaking down every angle of night two of the 2025 Draft. The Dolphins move up and get their guy - OG Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona. Travis will break down his film and fit with the Dolphins, and why this offseason could be the answer to some of the late-season questions that folks have asked about Miami. Plus, sound from Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, and Kenneth Grant is here! Travis has an exclusive one-one-one with the 13th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and the new big man in the middle for Miami.