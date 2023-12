Description

Travis is joined by Sunday’s color commentator for Dolphins-Ravens, Charles Davis. They’ll dissect this matchup and break down the Dolphins best start to a season in 30 years. Plus, Travis sorts out the jumbled AFC playoff picture and tries to predict who Miami could see in the first round in each scenario — finishing 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2. Finally, Coach McDaniel provides updates at his Friday news conference.