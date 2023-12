Description

The Dolphins and Jets met twice this year and Miami won the two games by an aggregate score of 64-13. We’ll break down the utter dominance by the home team as they end the Jets season and improve to 10 wins through the first 14 games for the first time since 2000. The game story, 5 big picture takeaways, sound from Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, and much more!!