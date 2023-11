Description

Two featured guests drop in for the Week 9 variety show. Kyle Crabbs has an extended stay to talk Dolphins 2024 draft, and the development of the Dolphins OL under Butch Barry. Plus, the co-founder of the German Dolphins fan club, Marcus Merten, joins to tell us about the atmosphere surrounding this massive game. Finally, latest injury news and thoughts from Christian Wilkins, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold and Bradley Chubb on the week overseas.