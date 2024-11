Description

Any time the punter has the day off, you know it was a good day. It was seven possession and seven scores for the Dolphins as they score a season-high 34 points behind another beautiful game from quarterback Tua Tagoviailoa. We’ll break down his game, the game flow and all the key moments including sound from Mike McDaniel and the Miami QB, and why this team might be onto something special for the remainder of the year and beyond.