Description

Former Dolphins QB and the play-by-play man for Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders Trent Green drops by to talk about this Dolphins offense, QB Tua Tagovailoa and what he’s looking for in this game Sunday. Plus, Trent touches on the chemistry shared by he and Kevin Harlan, his brief Dolphins tenure and much more. Finally, Kyle Crabbs makes his weekly visit to the pod to talk about the weekend in college football and how the Dolphins defensive system is taking hold in the second half of the season.