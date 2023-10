Description

We put a bow on another week with a variety show. This week, special guest Raheem Mostert stops by to talk about the season at the quarter pole and his foundation — Waves of Success — and the work in the South Florida community he’s doing. Plus, Kyle Crabbs joins us for five on Fins draft, we hear from Head Coach Mike McDaniel, provide a quick assessment on new WR Chase Claypool, and go around the building and ask the captains how the team has responded to the first loss of the season.