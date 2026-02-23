Trump's Secretaries Go Wild + Little Marco Takes Center Stage

Maria Hinojosa, Journalist and Host of Latino USA, joins Ana this week to discuss Marco Rubio's evolution and his plans for remaking the hemisphere. Plus, Ana unpacks other outrageous behavior coming from Trump's cabinet.

Listen to new episodes every Monday on iHeartRadio and YouTube.

Bleep! with Ana Navarro is a Hyphenate Media Group production in partnership with iHeart’s My Cultura Podcast Network.