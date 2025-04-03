The long weekend | 1

A killer is on the loose in an Australian country town.

Excited for the June long weekend, bubbly 23-year old Rachelle Childs leaves work, phones her sister, and is dead within hours.

Her burning, partially naked body is found nine hours later in bushland on a lonely coastal road.

It’s another two days before her family is told the devastating news.

Since Rachelle’s brutal murder and suspected rape in 2001, her younger sister Kristy has been hunting her killer.

Now, with an unstoppable cold case team reinvestigating and uncovering damning new evidence, could this finally be the break the family need?

Dear Rachelle is hosted and investigated by journalist Ashlea Hansen, who teams up with retired detective and renowned cold case specialist Damian Loone.

Dear Rachelle is a podcast by True Crime Australia.