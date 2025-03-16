INTRODUCING Dear Rachelle

“My beautiful sister, Rachelle Childs, was violently taken from us when I was just 18. My big sister was vivacious, hilarious and kind. She was my mentor, my protector, my best friend. I looked up to her so much. Now I know she's looking down on me. Willing me to find the person who killed her.”

Kristy Childs’s sister Rachelle was murdered. No one has ever been charged with the crime.

The 23-year-old’s body was discovered, burning and partially undressed, on a remote Australian coastal road in June 2001.

For more than two decades, her family and friends have fought for answers.

Did Rachelle know her killer? Who was she supposed to be meeting at the Bargo Hotel the night she died?

Now an unstoppable cold case team has unearthed damning new evidence.

Dear Rachelle is hosted and investigated by journalist Ashlea Hansen, who teams up with retired detective and renowned cold case specialist Damian Loone.

Dear Rachelle is a podcast by True Crime Australia.